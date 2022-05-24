Should Texas Allow High School Athletes To Get Paid From Endorsements?

If you've paid attention to sports headlines in recent days, you've seen and heard of the verbal battle between Alabama Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher about college athletes getting paid. Saban accused Fisher and A&M of using new Name Image and Likeness deals, which allow players to make money off endorsements, to lure players to the school, an accusation Fisher vehemently denies. This once again set off the debate on whether or not "student athletes" should get paid. Its a debate that has been raging for decades but Texas lawmakers about to make that debate grow even louder.

Lawmakers could soon allow Texas high school athletes to make money off of endorsements.

According to ABC13, for now, in Texas, athletes playing under University Interscholastic League, or UIL, guidelines are prohibited from making money using their name, image, and likeness. On Monday (May 23), Joe Martin, the executive director of the Texas High School Coaches Association, said that he expects the Texas Legislature to tackle the issue during a session in January.

Athletes accepting endorsements is legal and growing in multiple states, such as Louisiana.

Martin has said that he and other high school coaches in Texas are preparing for the inevitable as other states are allowing high school athletes to capitalize on the growing trend. There are both pros and cons to this issue from both sides. Pros include athletes being able to use their talents to provide for their families and have more control over their decisions while others believe "bidding wars" could start with "rich" schools with more resources and money being able to use NIL deals to pull in star athletes creating powerful programs at the top while little programs get left behind unable to compete. Its a slippery slope for sure but one to pay attention to.

