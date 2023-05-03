Should Texas High School Football Stadiums Add This Feature?

I love everything about Friday Nights during High School Football season. The energy of the crowd, the competitions of the teams, the band, the cheering, the halftime shows, EVERYTHING! I can even appreciate the crowds of kids playing football just outside of the endzone. It all makes the Friday Night Light experience perfect!

One high school in Kentucky has made it really fun for the kids to play football in the endzone. Just beyond the endzone, a small 30-yard field has been specifically installed for the kids to use. What an awesome idea. It actually puts the kids in one place in view of the entire stadium. Hopefully, soon, we will soon see some of these popping up in the state of Texas.

THE LARGEST STADIUM BY CAPACITY:

While this one is not a looker, this one has the biggest capacity for a High School Stadium in Texas. Memorial Stadium in Mesquite plays host to five school districts in the Mesquite school district. The estimated capacity:19:400.

