As a former Air Force brat and a radio nomad, I've lived all over the country. And if there's one thing I can say for southern women versus women from other parts of the country... we take personal grooming seriously!

Think about it. When you picture a beauty queen in your mind, you're most likely imagining a southern woman with a sunkissed tan, big hair, and a majorette routine. Most southern women won't leave the house without lipstick and mascara. Maybe it's because of our weather. We don't bundle up for months at a time during the winter. While others are rocking parkas, southern women are still sporting skin revealing styles and enjoying outdoor activities.

With that being said, I want to know about gray hair on women. On men, gray hair is considered distinguished. We call men with a dash of salt a 'silver fox.' In women, having gray hair is typically considered being lazy or giving up. But what if you're doing it purposefully and making it a part of your style like the woman pictured below? I think she's gorgeous! So that begs the question, 'Should women embrace the gray?'

