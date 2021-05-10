With the amount of creepy videos popping up on my social media feeds, you'd swear we were getting ready to celebrate Halloween and not coming off of the heels of Mother's Day. This time, it's another TikTok moment for the win. If you're easily creeped out, this may not be the video for you. If you're curious as to what could possibly be behind the shower door we mentioned in the headline, read on brave soldier.

I came across this video while scrolling endlessly (seriously, there's no end in sight some times) on TikTok. What I initially saw stopped me in my tracks. It was the beginning of a video showing what appeared to be a toddler standing inside a shower...but something seemed...off. The woman behind the video is Marlene Ana White of Oklahoma City, OK., and she says she was on the toilet when she felt as if someone were watching her. She begins the video with what we're all wondering at this point - "what the hell is this?"

The video is continues with White saying, "I only have one baby at my house today, the rest of them are with grandma. You can clearly hear my baby in the living room crying."

What creeped me out the most is that as White moves the camera back and forth, the figure seems to follow her. As she continues to film, the "toddler" (THING) can be seen moving its hand to its chest for a brief moment.

White captions the video with "tell me I'm not crazy", and other TikTok users seem to give her information that may scare her more than her actual video.

"Did you ever have a miscarriage about a year or two ago?" one woman asked her.

White replied saying she did have a miscarriage in 2013 with a baby who was 25 weeks old.

Meanwhile, other TikTok users had a more sinister idea as to what the 'toddler' may be.

"Demons disguise themselves as children to gain your trust cause {spc} you don't think they'll hurt you since it's a child. Please cleanse your house."

White did share a part 2 to her video:

Then for WHATEVER reason, White decided to record herself speaking to whatever this thing was through the GhostTube app that paranormal enthusiasts use to "communicate" with spirits.

White and her husband did evenutally cleanse their house - you can check out these for yourself on her TikTok account.

What do you think the image was? A spirit...a demon...a clever way of editing? Let me know on our Facebook page.

