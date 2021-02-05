There Is A Side Effect to Wearing Masks…LASIK Surgeries Are Up

I don't wear glasses. But I understand the frustration. Maybe you do. Maybe you have a family member or a friend who does. Regardless, the one thing that has become a pain in the--you-know-what over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic is the "joy" of watching your glasses fog up while wearing a mask or the mask band interfering with frames. It's not just an annoyance, it's a safety issue; you can't just take off your glasses and try to do without. You got a life to live!

But Mike, Why don't folks just wear contacts?! BOOM! Problem Solved!

No... not really... sorry, no fireworks here... not everyone has that option, it could be the nature of the vision loss or other factors but people have their reasons. One local Amarillo doctor Cory Pickett noted:

“We see patients that come everyday that have probably reach their limit on the frustrations with the masks"

But there is one option that has picked up steam in the past several months is LASIK. and believe it or not they are sticklers for how it is said "LAY SIC" no Z... The procedure is seeing an average increase of 60 percent according to some practices. even to the point where you might start seeing gems like this pop up:

Is it a miracle fix? Well that depends on weather you're a good candidate for that or not. usually LASIK is used to treat near- and far-sightedness as well as astigmatism. Generally speaking, if there are other conditions in your eyes such as cataracts, glaucoma, complications from diabetes or other conditions you may not be a good candidate. Costs average about $2,000 per eye and the procedure is rarely covered by insurance. It's best to visit with a board-certified or qualified eye surgeon.