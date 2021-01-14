Siegfried Fischbacher of Magic Act Siegfried and Roy Dies of Pancreatic Cancer

Siegfried Fischbacher of Las Vegas magic and exotic animal act Siegfried and Roy has passed away from pancreatic cancer.

The 81-year-old magician passed away on Wednesday (January 13) at his home in Las Vegas. His publicist confirmed in a press release that his cause of death was due to complications from pancreatic cancer.

According to BBC, Fischbacher recently underwent a 12-hour operation to remove a malignant tumor. He was reportedly receiving hospice care at his home in his final days. His cancer diagnosis was not made public until rumors of his surgery and condition were published Monday (January 11).

Fischbacher's death comes just eight months after his partner Horn's passing due to COVID-19 complications. The 75-year-old tested positive roughly a week prior to his death.

"Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend," Fischbacher said in a statement in May 2020. "From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried." "Roy was a fighter his whole life, including during these final days," Fischbacher added. "I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy's life."