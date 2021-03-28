Silver Alert Issued by Tyler County Sheriff’s Office

A Silver Alert has been issued by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities are asking for the public's help in searching for Thomas Edward Thornton who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. Thornton is described as a white male, 72, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs around 255 pounds. He has grey hair, blue eyes, and may be wearing a military veteran baseball cap, unknown shirt, and blue jeans. He has a scar on his left arm.

The senior citizen left his home in Woodville on Wednesday, March24 and was last seen at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 25 getting gas at Hemphill Fuel Stop. He was in a charcoal grey 2017 Ford Edge with Texas License Plate NJJ8580.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety. If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, please contact the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office at 409-283-2172.