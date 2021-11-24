Skates & More Brings Roller Skating Fun To Palestine, Texas

One of the effects of the pandemic was the loss of family fun centers due to folks not coming out and spending time with their families to protect their health. But as we continue down the path toward "normalcy", one family fun activity is starting to make a huge comeback: Roller Skating.

If you've haven't been lately, you can start getting your "roll" on once again with the entire family at the new "Skates & More" location in Palestine located at 10200 South U.S. Highway 79. They are open this week so if you're looking for something to do to keep the kids occupied while yall get ready for Thanksgiving, this is the place to be.



SKATES & MORE HAS A TON OF UPCOMING EVENTS FOR EVERYONE!

They are kicking off the fun tonight with a special "Thanksgiving Eve Skate" beginning at 5:00 PM. Its $10 for adults and $5 for kids!

Skates And More

Skates & More isn't just for the "little ones", they are also hosting a "Teen Skate Night" on Dec. 17 for teens 13-19 years of age from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Then the next night on Dec. 18th, they will be hosting a special "Daddy/Daughter Skate Night" from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Skates And More

This is going to be a pretty cool event on December 22nd and 23rd as Skates & More along with other business in the community have come together to put together a first of its kind in East Texas 2-day Side-by-side / ATV Christmas Ride catering to kids and families.

Don't miss out on all the fun at Skates & More and to learn more about them, check them out on Facebook and at their website at skatesandmorellc.com

