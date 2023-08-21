There Are Only 6 People Alive In The Smallest Town In Texas

Three of the United States' top ten largest cities (Houston, TX, Dallas, TX, Austin, TX and San Antonio, TX) are located in Texas. Texas is the second largest state in the country my square miles, and second largest by population.

Get our free mobile app

It's always "everything is bigger in Texas," right? But what about smaller? After all we, just like every other state, have a smallest town. And that's right, y'all. In Texas, you guessed it, we've got one of the smallest towns in the entire country... Cause we win at everything... even being smaller.

New York City, NY (Population: 8,622,357) Los Angeles, CA (Population: 4,085,014) Chicago, IL (Population: 2,670,406) Houston, TX (Population: 2,378,146) Phoenix, AZ (Population: 1,743,469) Philadelphia, PA (Population: 1,590,402) San Antonio, TX (Population: 1,579,504) San Diego, CA (Population: 1,469,490) Dallas, TX (Population: 1,400,337) San Jose, CA (Population: 1,036,242)

Outside of the major metros of the Lone Star State are hundreds of towns, many barely towns. Some a block big and home to a family or two. West Texas is dotted with these tiny whistle-stops. In fact as of May 2022, the 1,221 active Texas municipalities include 970 cities, 228 towns, and 23 villages.

But there is one municipality, not far from the Texas-Mexico border, that is officially Texas' smallest town. But before we get to it, let's show some love to a few more dusty boroughs.

The 10 Smallest Towns In Texas

Congratulations to Guerra, TX. In a state where size seems to consume almost every person in it, you and your residents stand out as true mavericks. We salute you, Guerra, and are proud to call all six of you Texans.