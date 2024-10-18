Smashed Taylor Swift Guitar Sold AGAIN for More Money!

This story that got started in Texas just continues on, but I’m not sure anyone expected this to happen. So, you remember last month there was a fundraiser for the Ellis County Wild Game Dinner and Auction. That is the auction that got lots of attention after someone bid $4,000 for a Taylor Swift signed guitar that was smashed after purchased.

Most people were shocked at what happened and the video showing the guitar being smashed. The group said the incident was intended to be “lighthearted” as the person who bought the guitar didn’t agree with Taylor Swift’s political stance on the upcoming presidential election.

The Guitar Was Auctioned Off Again

After all the publicity of the smashed guitar, the owner decided to list the smashed guitar on eBay. There was a total of 46 bids placed on the guitar, according to WFAA. The final sale price was $6,550.

Where Will the Proceeds from the Sale Go?

The owner of the guitar could easily pocket that $2,550 he made after selling the guitar on eBay but he has other plans for that money. The profits will be donated to the Future Farmers of America for “agriculture education programs.”

It’s crazy to think that all this attention is going to turn into a donation for a great organization. I’m glad to hear something good coming from a situation that had so many people from all over the world reacting to what happened at a fundraiser dinner here in the Lone Star State. Cheers to the FFA!

Photos of Young Taylor Swift at the Start of Her Career Look back at nostalgic photos of a young Taylor Swift at the start of her career in the mid-to-late 2000s.