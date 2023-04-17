Yikes! That was my first reaction when I grabbed the mail this past weekend and saw something from the Smith County Appraisal District. Whenever you get that notice in the mail as a homeowner you just hope that the home value rates haven’t gone up too much. But I know I wasn’t the only one feeling the pain as there are now almost one hundred comments online in a social media group from Whitehouse, Texas.

The post was made in the Whitehouse Texas Rants, Raves, & Recommendations group where one person names Emily was fed up with the Smith County Appraisal District because they have now said the value of her home has doubled in the past 4 years. While that seems crazy, when you look at real estate prices lately it’s almost becoming the new normal. Although, I feel her pain and so do many other home owners living in Smith County.

What Can You Do if You’re Unhappy About Your Notice

With the notice you received in the mail about the value of your home, there will also be paperwork to file a protest regarding the value of your home. You may also be able to file a formal protest and go before the board but remember to be very respectful if this is something you are going to try.

Let’s See What People Were Saying Online

Here is a look at the conversation that was going on about the appraisal notices from the Smith County Appraisal District.

