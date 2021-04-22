Tyler Father Arrested For Injury To Child With Frostbite

We received some sad and heartbreaking news from the Smith County Sheriff's Office today about a father being arrested for allegedly being negligent in taking care of his daughter with special needs.

According to press release from Smith County Sheriff Sgt. Larry Christian, back on March 2, Child Protective Services (CPS) made a report with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office regarding a possible child abuse case. Health care professionals with UT Health Tyler had previously notified CPS of a disabled 17 year old female who had been transported to the hospital for severe frostbite to both feet.

The next day, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation of this case and made contact with the father of the victim, 45 year old Glenn Caldwell of Tyler.

During their investigation, investigators were able to determine that Caldwell had noticed the condition of his daughter’s feet on February 23 or 24 and Caldwell allegedly failed to seek medical attention for his daughter until March 1, after the daughter suffered with extreme frostbite on both feet for at least five days.

Unfortunately, the daughter, who was previously diagnosed with mental developmental delay and intellectual disability, was diagnosed with severe frostbite, and had to have both feet amputated.

On March 19th, a warrant was issued for Caldwell's arrest on felony charges of Injury to a Child/Disabled Person by Omission and he was taken into custody the next day. Caldwell is in the Smith County Jail with a $250,000 bond.