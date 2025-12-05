Smith County Man Arrested After Teen Reports Assault

(KNUE-FM) No one wants to talk about or hear about crime taking place in their community, but we sure appreciate when law enforcement is there to do everything possible to shut down the crimes being committed, especially when it involves assaulting minors here in Texas.

According to KETK, a Smith County man was arrested earlier this week on charges of sexual assault of a minor and possession of child pornography.

How the Teen First Alerted Police

The incident began October 29 as police were dispatched to a Walmart store in Tyler. A 15-year-old girl told police she had been assaulted, and her sister was the one who contacted law enforcement.

How Police Connected “Mike” to Rodas

The victim in the case left her parents' house to meet up with a guy named “Mike” that she met on Instagram. Police later identified Mike as Michael Rodas, and throughout the investigation they saw messages where Mike told the victim he was 17.

Throughout the online conversations, the two discussed meeting up and Mike requested nude photos and sexual favors if he picked her up.

On the day they met up, Rodas took the minor to a residence in Tyler where she was forced to commit sexual acts on him. The victim was able to leave and contacted her sister immediately to pick her up.

What Investigators Found on Rodas’ Phone

Law enforcement got involved and obtained a search warrant for Rodas’ phone and located several images of nude people, including the victim, and other photos that appear to show a young boy and pre-pubescent girl.

Rodas is in custody in the Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

