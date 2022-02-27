Smith County Constable & Deputies Indicted On Charges

When public officials who took an oath to serve and protect allegedly abuse that oath, the consequences can be quite severe. We told you a few months ago about a Smith County Constable and 2 of his deputies who were in trouble and facing a litany of charges.

Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris was indicted on Thursday for felony theft by a public servant and a misdemeanor of official oppression

Smith County Jail Smith County Jail loading...

According to the report, Constable Traylor-Harris allegedly instructed his deputies to turn off their body cameras during the execution of an eviction in October of last year and its believed that trio stole items from the residence. The deputies, Precinct 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks and Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman were the two deputies with Traylor-Harris.

Banks & Holman Were Charged With Traylor-Harris

Smith County Jail Smith County Jail loading...

Harris, Banks and Holman were arrested in November 2021 for allegedly stealing from a Tyler residence while they were working. The tenant whose items were allegedly stolen by the three filed a theft report with the Tyler Police and the list of the things missing from the residence were an iPhone 8, Oakley sunglasses, jewelry, Chanel perfume, an iPhone X, Nike shoes, Airpods, 2 iPhone 12s, 2 MacBooks and more than $3,000 in cash. It was also mentioned that firearms were taken by the constable’s office but were later returned.

According to a representative from Texas Commission of Law Enforcement, all three officers’ law enforcement licenses have been suspended.

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

After their arrest, Harris, Banks and Holman posted $30,000 bonds and had since been released from the Smith County Jail. LaQuenda Banks, 42, of Tyler was terminated from her position as chief deputy on Dec. 3. If convicted on theft by a public servant, a third degree felony, could get a fine not greater than $10,000 and be sentenced between two to 10 years in prison. Official oppression is a class a misdemeanor, and the punishment for this offense can be a fine of no more than $4,000 and/or up to one year in a county jail.

Community Cleanup in Hallsville, Texas These amazing people showed up to cleanup garbage left behind in Hallsville, Texas

Photos of the Former Marshall Junior High School Now For Sale If you've ever wanted to own a school in East Texas this is your opportunity.