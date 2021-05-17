The Smith County Sheriff's Office has informed us of an ongoing investigation involving a shooting that took place Monday afternoon (May 17).

According to a press release from Sgt. Larry Christian, sometime just before 1:00 PM, Smith County Deputies responded to a report of 2 gunshot victims in the 18500 block of Hwy 69 North just north of Lindale.

When police arrived, they found an unidentified man and woman suffering from gun shot wounds. Paramedics rushed both victims to the hospital, the woman was still conscious and she was taken to UT Health Tyler for treatment. Her current condition is unknown, while the male victim succumbed to his injuries and died.

Smith County Sherriff's reported that this is still an ongoing investigation and the name of the deceased is being withheld pending further investigation and notification of next of kin.

We'll keep you updated with more details as they are made available to us by the Smith County Sheriff's Office.