Smith County Sheriff’s Arrest Woman After Bogus Call

Prank calls are fun on the radio but prank calls in real life involving police and life threatening situations are definitely not fun and one Smith County woman is learning that lesson the hard way.

According to a press release we received from Sgt. Larry Christian from the Smith County Sheriff's Office, on March 5 at 3:18 am, Smith County Dispatch received a 911 call from a male subject who advised that a female, identified as Amber Cook, had been shot at 15787 Hickory Drive in Lindale. The caller stated that the victim’s boyfriend had shot her in the back with a shotgun and then fled on foot from the location. He further stated that the victim was in a small shed covered in vines at this location.

Deputies quickly responded to the address and were able to locate the shed matching the description given by the caller. Smith County deputies announced their presence and forced entry into the shed to check the welfare of anyone inside. Upon entry, Amanda Cook was located hiding in a clothes basket. Cook was found to be unharmed and in possession of a shotgun and methamphetamine.

Cook was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 <1 G, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and a Parole Violation Warrant. She was then transported to the Smith County Jail where she was booked. According to deputies, this was apparently a bogus call to garner a response from the Sheriff’s Office and while no one was injured, this situation could have turned out much worse.