Tyler, Texas - A Texan woman faced a manifest nightmare when she experienced a terrifying encounter with a snake while sitting on her toilet at her home near Bastrop, Texas.

I was talking with a friend a while back about the things we were most afraid of happening to us in real life, and she told me she'd had nightmares about being bitten by a snake while sitting on the toilet.

At the time, we both laughed heartily at the thought, as horrendous as it is, because although it seemed terrifying, it also seemed unlikely to happen in real life. So, when I read this story, it was shocking.

Get our free mobile app

A woman's startling encounter with a snake that was in her toilet.

It was around 4:30 a.m. when Maria Jaimes felt a snake bite her as she sat on her toilet at her Cedar Creek, Texas home. Jaimes told KXAN she felt a sharp pain in her leg when she sat on the toilet. She then turned on the light in the bathroom and saw a coiled rat snake beneath the toilet seat.

A Rare and Disturbing Incident

As troubling as this story is, thankfully, snakes rarely appear in toilets. I mean, obviously, it happens, but it is fairly uncommon.

In a story shared by KXAN, Alan Brown, technical director at ABC Home and Commercial Services, said that in his 25 years of experience in pest control, he'd never encountered such a situation directly.

He also said that snakes have been known to enter people's homes via vent stacks or through the sewage system--particularly if rodents attract them.

What did Maria Jaimes do after her toilet encounter with the rat snake?

After the encounter, Jaimes and her spouse decided to install wire mesh over their roof vent to keep any wandering snakes out of their home in the future.

Jaimes also emphasized to KXAN how much she wanted to make sure people were aware that this can and does happen in real life--not just in our nightmares and hypothetical conversations with friends.

Please take precautions and secure any possible entry points to keep your family safe from these types of encounters. Also, thank goodness it wasn't a different kind of snake. Not that any snake bite is good, but some are worse than others.

If you'd like a firsthand account of what happened, check out this video:

Have you had an unwanted encounter with wildlife you'd like to share? If so, send us an email at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

List of the Longest Standing Restaurants in Texas These iconic restaurants have all been around for a long time and are very loved by Texans. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins