(KNUE-FM) Heads up, East Texas friends, we are getting close to baby copperhead season across our region.

If you are traipsing through the yard, and especially if you have kids or pets, please be extra vigilant because late summer means baby copperhead season in East Texas.

Get our free mobile app

A recent Facebook post from Titus County Emergency Management shared an important reminder for all of us during this season: Don't be fooled by the size of these baby copperheads.

They may be little, but they are venomous. These little nope ropes are born with venom and are ready to defend themselves.

And if you see one, there are likely more, if not several.

When Do Baby Copperheads Start Showing Up?

Yep. From August through early October, copperhead moms will be birthing between 8 and 10 youngsters.

How to Identify a Baby Copperhead

But yeah, they are tiny. Newborn copperhead snakes are around 7 to 10 inches long and can be problematic to see when they are nestled in a camouflaged setting, such as fallen leaves, flower beds, and mulched areas.

Be on the lookout for a greenish-yellow tip on the tail, which they'll have for around a year. This tip acts like a lure for prey.

Otherwise, you'll see a light brown and dark hourglass shape, similar to the adult copperheads.

Are Baby Copperheads Dangerous?

And, as aforementioned, they're born with venom. Despite their small size, they are dangerous and capable of biting, though they aren't likely to chase you (thank heavens).

But they will bite if they feel threatened. Since they're difficult to see, humans and pets may happen upon them without realizing it.

Where Baby Copperheads Like to Hide

They tend to be drawn to damp and shaded areas and love hiding under flowerpots or landscaping features, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Also, be careful when lifting children's toys outside, outdoor furniture, or near pet bowls and garden hoses.

Speaking of gardening, they've been known to hide in gardening gloves, too. I saw one near my gardening supplies, so now I keep my gloves in my outdoor refrigerator, just in case.

Weird, yes. But it gives me a bit more peace of mind.

How to Help Keep Your Yard and Family Safer

What other things can you do to keep a safer environment?

copperhead Screenshot, Texas Parks and Wildlife, YouTube loading...

Just make sure you look before grabbing something in dark corners. Make sure you shake out gloves, bags, or outdoor shoes before you put them on.

Also, the better you keep your lawn cut and free of piles of leaves and debris, the better. (At least when it comes to being able to see copperheads...which is, ya know...kind of a big deal.)

What to Do If A Copperhead Bites You

In the unfortunate situation where you're bitten, stay calm and get medical help ASAP.

READ MORE: The Rattlesnakes That Call Texas Home Right Now and How to Recognize Them

Experts also suggest keeping the bit below heart level, if you can. Remaining as calm and still as possible can help while you wait for medical care.

Contrary to what you may have heard, it isn't recommended that you try to suck out the venom or use a tourniquet.