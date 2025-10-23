(Terrell, Texas) - I love to drink sodas. I drink too many sodas, actually. I love my routine of filling my cup every morning at QuikTrip before coming to the radio station. Once I'm done with that drink, I fill that same tumbler up with water to finish out the afternoon.

If I had to list soda brands in order of my favorites, Dr Pepper would be on top. When I say "on top," I mean about 20 levels above my number two pick. Any Dr Pepper brand product is top shelf for me.

Popular Soda Brand Banned at Buc-ee's

When we stop at Buc-ee's, I like to grab a Dr Pepper Zero Sugar from the fountain. It tastes so good. There's Diet Dr Pepper, which is great, there's Coke Zero which works in a pinch. I've never tried the Buc-ee's brand of Sodas, though. I think I will during our next visit.

One brand of soda you won't find at the fountain, or in their coolers, is Pepsi. Pepsi is okay but it doesn't have the flavor of Dr Pepper. If I had to pick a Pepsi product to drink, I would actually pick Mountain Dew or Mug Root Beer over Pepsi. I'm not the biggest fan of the Pepsi brand at all to be completely honest.

Why You Won't Find Pepsi in the Fountain at Buc-ee's

It's simple, really, Buc-ee's has an exclusive contract with Coca-Cola to sell its products (mysanantonio.com). That contract has been in place since 1997. Dr Pepper products are available, too, which makes sense since it's a Texas original just like Buc-ee's.

I guess the only folks that are disappointed in this would be those foreigners from the northern states. They seem like the type of people that would prefer Pepsi over anything else.

