(Terrell, Texas) - Myself and my family love stopping at Buc-ee's. We love looking at all the cool stuff inside, we love the chaos of navigating through the people, we love the food options, too. We love it so much we've made trips to Terrell for the sole purpose of shopping at Buc-ee's.

More and more people are learning about the fun, and chaos, of shopping at Buc-ee's as the chain expands across the United States. That means the beaver is starting to compete with other regional gas station chains. For a while Buc-ee's did rank among the top three, but not anymore.

Gas Station Rankings in the U.S.

The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) recently conducted a study to determine the best gas station in America. ACSI surveyed customers of various gas stations to find who has the most customer satisfaction and loyalty along with some other factors. From there, the stations were given a score between 0 to 100 to determine their ranking.

The full ranking includes 25 stores, but for my writeup I'm only going to concentrate on the top 10. ACSI found that the overall customer satisfaction for gas stations got a score of 76 (mysanantonio.com). Every store in the top 10 scored above that baseline of 76.

The Top 10 Gas Stations in America

Buc-ee's came in at number 5 in this ranking by ACSI. That's down from their number 3 ranking in 2024. Another favorite gas station of mine finished just above Buc-ee's at number 4, QuikTrip.

Kwik Trip Sheetz Wawa QuikTrip Buc-ee's Love's Maverik Meijer Murphy USA RaceTrac

Personally, I love QuikTrip, which came in at number 4. I live in Lindale and stop by every morning for a refill of soda and the occasional snacks for the office as I head to our studios in Tyler. A quick tangent, try the breakfast pizza at QuikTrip, it is so good.

Other Thoughts on This Top 10 Gas Station Ranking

At number 10 on this ranking is Racetrac. There used to be a Racetrac in Lindale. I worked there for about a year and half right before starting my career in radio. It is now Raceway. Of course, this was 25 plus years ago now so I'm sure a lot has changed with the company but it was a good gas station to stop at and I enjoyed my time working there.

Buc-ee's may have fallen out of the top 3 of this ranking but the beaver is still number 1 in our hearts. I think it's time to visit again and restock our Beaver Nuggets.

