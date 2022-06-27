Somebody Has A $7 Million Dollar Texas Lottery Winning Ticket

A million bucks won't spend as much as it used to nowadays but $7 million will get you by just fine. According to the Texas Lottery somebody is walking around or maybe just doesn't know that they have a winning ticket that's worth millions and the clock is ticking for them to claim it.

The Winning Ticket Was Purchased In Irving, Texas

The Texas Lottery tells us that the winning ticket, worth an estimated annuitized $7.25 million, for the Lotto Texas drawing held on June 25 was purchased at Circle K #2742055, located at 3950 Valley View Lane, in Irving.

The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn.

The winning number were 7-10-23-34-46-47 and the winner can expect a hefty payday whenever they decide to claim the ticket. The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $4,632,166.56 before taxes.

The prize has not yet been claimed.

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize. Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery shared the following advice to the potential winner.

“If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

Over 50,000 winning tickets were sold for this one drawing.

In addition to the jackpot-winning prize, 50,434 Lotto Texas tickets, including those with the Extra! add-on feature, won lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $13,218 for the same drawing. The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing on Monday, June 27 ­­will reset to an estimated annuitized $5 million.

