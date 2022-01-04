Somebody Is Holding A $16 Million Dollar Texas Lottery Ticket

The Texas Lottery has announced that it has its first big winner of the new year, the problem is, the "winner" might not know that they have "new year, new money" yet.

Lotto Fever Is Back To Start 2022

William Thomas Cain, Getty Images

Before we get into that, the Powerball jackpot for tomorrow night (Jan. 5th) will be the 9th largest jackpot ever with a value of $575 Million Bucks! Someone in Texas was lucky enough to match all 5 white balls at the last drawing which won them a Million Dollars. The cash option will be for $409.3 million if you choose that option so get ready and get your tickets for a shot a half a billion.

Meanwhile, a winning Texas Lottery ticket was purchased in Flower Mound this past weekend.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Texas Lottery held a Lotto Texas drawing on New Year's Day and pulled the winning numbers 1-16-19-39-42-46 and one lucky person with a "Quick Pick" ticket is currently sitting on a jackpot of $16.25 Million. The ticket was brought at RaceTrac #375 located at 1809 Justin Road In Flower Mound. If you were in that area, you might want to check your tickets.

The Cash Option Was Selected, After Taxes, Its Still a Great Payday

Credit: ThinkStock

The clock is now ticking for whoever may have purchased the ticket to claim the after tax prize of $12,660,841.60. The winner has 180 days from the drawing date to turn in the ticket and we're already 3 days in without the prize being claimed.

Shhhh, I Got The Winning Ticket, What Should I Do?

cherrybeans

The Texas Lottery recommends that if you have the winning ticket, sign the back of it IMMEDIATELY, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice (from certified professionals, not your "buddies") and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim your prize. Get your money!

5 New Year, New Me Ideas To Start On In Tyler, TX Our friends at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler recommend a few programs and classes that you can sign up for to start on your "new year, new me" goals!

Longview, TX Cold Weather Tips With the Texas grid still questionable going into the winter months, the City of Longview has a few safety tips to help keep you warm!