Sonic Drive-in Releases State-Specific Swag & I Am Here for Texas

If you were alive in the 90s, you probably had that one relative that collected crap from every Hard Rock Cafe or Planet Hollywood. Pins, shirts and shot glasses from Seattle to Hawaii. And they were always terrible, terrible gifts. Most regional things are, although I love my "My friend went to Myanmar and all I got was this lousy magnet" very, very much, because what are the odds? (Thank you, Siva!)

Despite my disdain, I have to give it up for a new regional collection at Sonic's Online Swag Store. The designs are so cute, charming, and in the iconic color scheme of Sonic Drive-Ins.

There are many state designs to love, like the ode to Area 51 for Nevada, pictured above. I've never even stepped foot in Kentucky, but this horse playing fiddle with a corn dog has me convinced I ought to:

My honey is a native New Mexican, and I think he could totally vibe with this cool guy snake:

As for me, I'm a Texan through and through, but I happened to be born in the weirdest state ever (and I do mean that lovingly) -- Oklahoma. It's also where Sonic itself was born. You can visit the original location in Shawnee.

You can see all 46 designs at the Sonic Swag Website, but here is the pièce de résistance, Texas, which has by far the most Sonic Drive-Ins (27 percent of them, in fact). So really, Sonic belongs to us:

I... I...I absolutely LOVE it. I am really enamored of any cartoon depiction of hot dogs, and this one is really great. I love the mustachioed cowboy, and I love the very on-brand lettering for Texas. A+, give this artist a raise.

