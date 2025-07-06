I was born in the South (Georgia) but spent most of my childhood closer to the West Coast, so I never got a chance to truly appreciate Southern food until later in life.

But if you're looking for some fine food in the southern half of the U.S., you can start right here in The Lone Star State, as two Texas cities, including Houston, TX, have been named among the best for southern food in all the U.S.A.

Two Texas Cities Named Best For Food In The South

Get our free mobile app

As the folks at Restaurant Clicks point out, Texas is probably more widely regarded for our delicious Tex-Mex (and BBQ too!), however we are still making big things happen with some of that good ol' southern comfort food too though.

While you'll notice that most of the list is comprised of true southern cities including Savannah, GA, Asheville, North Carolina, Memphis, Tennessee, and Charleston, South Carolina, seeing The Lone Star State make the list twice will be a sure-fire point of pride.

Here's what Restaurant Clicks has to say about Houston's southern food:

"It is not exactly southern food in Houston, either. Instead, it’s soul food with a spin designed to make you feel like you are having Sunday lunch at your grandmother’s house all over again."

Here's what Restaurant Clicks has to say about Austin's southern food:

"Austin is home to Texas flavor with a southern bent. Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill is a highlight with finger-licking ribs and meatloaf as good as your mother’s version."

Here is the complete list of Restaurant Clicks 12 Best Food Cities in the South:

Atlanta, Georgia

Savannah, Georgia

Houston, Texas

Asheville, North Carolina

New Orleans, Louisiana

Charleston, South Carolina

Austin, Texas

Birmingham, Alabama

Memphis, Tennessee

Richmond, Virginia

Nashville, Tennessee

Louisville, Kentucky