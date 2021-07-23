Splash Kingdom Waterpark Last Blast Of Summer Giveaway

Get our free mobile app

Now that the heat and humidity have finally arrived, summer is unofficially winding down thanks to the beginning of the school year. Before the bells ring we've got another chance for you to win your way in to Splash Kingdom Waterpark!

Splash Kingdom is still a great place to escape from everything and to not think about the new school year. There's so many ways to relax and beat the heat or just kick back and soak it all in! We've teamed up with Splash Kingdom Waterpark once again so you can win your way in to have some fun before summer unofficially ends with the family or friends this summer.

Now you're going to need our mobile app to play along because we'll be sending out code words through the mobile app for you to use to qualify to win a four pack of tickets to Splash Kingdom. Once you receive the code words, open the app, click the win stuff icon and enter the codes into the 'Splash Kingdom' contest and you're qualified to win one of three four pack of tickets that we'll give away each day. If you don't have the mobile app for your phone, you can download it from your devices app store, just search our name.

The more codes you enter, the better your chances are at winning the four tickets!

While at Splash Kingdom in Canton you could be creating memories on the following attractions:

White Lightning

Blue Thunder

Royal Flush

Volcano Mountain

Mat Racer

Flow Rider

Wave Pool

Paradise Island

Kids Castle

Lazy River

Pink Panic

The Express

Win your four tickets and get ready for some fun before summer ends.

Now, once you have the app on your phone, you'll want to make sure that you're able to receive our notifications that we'll be sending out. To check to see if they're turned on check the following inside your mobile app:

click the 'hamburger menu' at the top (the three lines on top of each other)

settings

alert settings

breaking news and contest notifications are turned on

You're now ready to receive our notifications and will soon be using those code words to win tickets to Splash Kingdom in Canton!

27 Google Street View Images That Show How Much Tyler Has Changed Tyler continues to grow and expand and these Google street view images show the proof.

Here's Where To Find Fantastic Burgers In Tyler Burger options seem unlimited in Tyler, just like burger toppings. We've got a list of some of the most fantastic burger joints in town right here.

A Look inside Longview's Most Expensive Home 1 Thorntree Dr in Longview is the most expensive home currently on the market in Longview.