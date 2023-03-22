When Are Water Parks Around East Texas Opening For 2023 Season?

Get our free mobile app

Since Springs' arrival in Tyler, Texas we know the temperature will soon be heating up and many of us will eventually be looking for an escape from the oppressive heat and humidity. A fantastic place to get that relief is by hitting up a water park. Luckily there are several water parks within a couple of hours' drive that you can explore and experience all of the thrills that an area splash pad just can't offer.

While there are a couple of indoor water parks nearby that we can enjoy any time of the year, like The Waterpark At The Villages on Lake Palestine, Epic Waters in Grand Prairie, and Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine, there's just something about visiting an outdoor water park. These outdoor water parks are getting ready for the 2023 season and will be opening soon. The lazy river, wave pools, slides, and other attractions are just waiting for you to take advantage of them.

So when you get hot and your family wants an escape from the heat, you'll find plenty of options not that far from home. Just pack that beach bag with the essentials - sunscreen, towels, flip-flops, snacks, water, and sunscreen. Did I mention sunscreen? You're going to need it because you can burn easily underneath the Texas sun.

Here's a look at some water parks around East Texas that are within a few hours' drive that you can hit up and have some fun in the sun or have some fun in their indoor setting.

2023 Opening Dates For Water Parks Around East Texas When it comes to catching a break from the oppressive East Texas heat and humidity you can turn to any of these nearby water parks.

