Spooky Good Ghost Hunting Gear

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Today is the last Saturday of September and you know what that means: it's National Ghost Hunting Day! Whether you're simply curious about ghost hunting or looking to expand upon your seasoned paranormal investigations these key pieces of equipment are guaranteed to guide you straight into a haunting good time.

Amazon

This EMF sensor is an outstanding tool for the novice ghost hunter. It's compact and simple to operate but still sensitive enough to detect the small and distinct electromagnetic energy fluctuations (along with ambient temperatures) that are frequently sought out at haunted locations. Honestly, when it comes down to price, it's no wonder that this little sensor is a best seller.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2G8P5To

Amazon

A digital thermometer is a great thing to have for lots of reasons but especially for a ghost hunt so you can pinpoint temperature fluctuations that could indicate an otherworldly presence. This particular model is extra useful thanks to the infrared thermal imager that quickly turns a thermal image into an easily-digestible visional image for better identification.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3i7i2wi

Amazon

When you're trying to capture audio recordings of a disembodied spirit (lovingly called an EVP which stands for Electronic Voice Phenomena) this multitrack recorder is the one for the job. Thanks to advanced microphones, a super-low noise floor you and powerful playback, you're sure to pick up plenty of sounds otherwise undetected by the human ear. It is pricey, however, so feel free to start with a more run-of-the-mill digital voice recorder paired with some reliable headphones to further research your findings.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3690DBg

Amazon

Behold, the spirit box! The creme de la creme of spirit communication detection! By setting the device to an AM or FM band at a rapid rate of speed, spirits are encouraged to manipulate the energy of the audio fragments to form words to answer questions posed by the investigators. So spooky! The SBox is my personal favorite but there are other models available including this configuration used by Zak Bagans of Ghost Adventures and the SB& Spirit Box that comes with a ball speaker and Ghost Augustine Flashlight.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/306tFxk

Amazon

This impressive little camcorder is equipped with infrared light, night vision capability, wide-angle view with macro lens, HDMI output and built-in Wi-Fi connectivity for ease of sharing your spooky adventures to social media. This little powerhouse piece of equipment is well worth the investment even if it never actually goes on a ghost hunt.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3mOo48G

Amazon

If you're feeling overwhelmed with all of this nerdy equipment you'll be happy to know that this convenient starter kit exists. It comes with everything you'll need for a hunt including an EMF meter, a Portable Motion Sensor (to detect motion in complete darkness), an EVP Recorder, Infrared Thermometer, a Geo-phone (to monitor unseen vibrations), a how-to book and a convenient carrying case to keep it all together.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3j4Q8SO