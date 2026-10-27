Every year around Halloween, Texans search for the best and spookiest things to do across the Lone Star State. From haunted houses to pumpkin patches, there are plenty of ways to celebrate spooky season. But if you're looking for something a little different, Texas has some Halloween experiences you won't find just anywhere.

Family-Friendly Halloween Activities Across Texas

I don't know about all of you, but every year around Halloween Texans search the internet for the best and spookiest things to do in Texas during the spooky season.

There are typical things I always do, like participating in a trunk-or-treat, visiting a pumpkin patch, and getting scared at haunted houses. But I also like to try something new each year.

Spooky Halloween Adventures You Can Only Find in Texas

For this Halloween, if you want to stick to spook and fun activities but want to have some experience that you can ONLY have in Texas. There are a lot of spooky things to do in Texas that are unique to the state

READ MORE: Houston DJ’s Epic Halloween Light Show Goes Viral

Terrifying Texas Haunts for Thrill Seekers

Check out some of the best spooky activities you can experience here in the Lone Star State:

Texas Things to Do This Halloween Season If you're looking for something uniquely Texas to do this Halloween season, check out these cultural, scary, paranormal, and family-friendly activities.

And who knows? Maybe one day I'll even try to spot a ghost at the Alamo. I'm a fan of history, after all, but the idea of seeing an actual ghost kind of freaks me out. At the same time, I think it would be pretty cool!

Do You Know of Other Spooky Texas Adventures?

If you know of other cool experiences that should be added to the list, please let me know by sending me an email. My email address is billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

🎃 If East Texas Towns Were Halloween Costumes… Every East Texas town has a personality. 😂 Some are giving Friday night football, some are giving small-town gossip, and others are absolutely showing up to the Halloween party with a deep fryer. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins