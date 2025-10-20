(KNUE-FM) We are quickly approaching the holidays, which is always an exciting time here in Texas as the displays for the holidays start popping up. I was reminded of that earlier this week when I saw a video of a Houston home getting creative with its Halloween decorations.

We all know the old saying, “Everything’s Bigger in Texas.” And that includes when Texans want to decorate for a holiday, you can expect quite the spectacle. But I’m not sure anyone expected this display.

Meet the Man Behind the Lights: HTown Frankie

After finding the first video online I wanted to see more from the creator. The person who puts together these displays is known as HTown Frankie on Facebook. He is a DJ, Houston sports fanatic, and he is known for going viral for his Houston themed Christmas light shows.

Why Houston Can’t Get Enough of His Halloween Displays

It’s obvious that HTown Frankie was excited about Halloween this year as he has a couple videos posted already. You can see those below, and if you’re wondering how he does it all, you can visit his website to learn more or contact him directly.

Bigger, Brighter, and Totally Texas

Such Creative and Fun Light Shows Everyone is excited about Halloween coming up, but this display represents more for the town of Houston than it does for Halloween specifically. When I see stuff like this, I just want to applaud Frankie and the work he put in to make sure everyone gets to see a fun light show. Now, feel free to watch these videos over and over again.

