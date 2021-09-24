When you think of a dream home, you're probably thinking about something similar to the Spring Lakes Ranch in Mineola. This property has it all, whether you like to spend your time outdoors enjoying the great state of Texas or staying inside in the gigantic kitchen making food, this place has it all. You're definitely going to want to check out the photos from this gorgeous property known as the Spring Lakes Ranch in Mineola.

The home itself is beautiful even as you see pictures from the driveway, everything is top notch. The home itself is only 3 bedrooms and 3 and 1/2 bathrooms in a 4,000 square foot home. Which really isn't that large when you look at the list price which was at $5,850,000. The exact address is 1475 County Road 2205 in Mineola. In the past few minutes there must have been an offer made on this amazing place, as you will now see all of the real estate websites just now marking this property as pending. But trust me, you still want to see these pictures.

My Favorite Part Inside the Home Known as Spring Lakes Ranch in Mineola

The open floorplan to the house it fantastic, also the bright colors and lights make the house look big and very clean. You will fall in love with the kitchen that is huge, and the appliances that are all top of the line.

Spring Lakes Ranch in Mineola Also Comes With Almost 280 acres of Land

Yes, this is perfect for any hunter or angler as there are spring-fed lakes and ponds on the property. There is lots of forest land for hunters, which can also be very peaceful if you're looking for privacy.

Enough talking about it, just check out this property for yourself:

