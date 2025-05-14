The STAAR Test Is Now One Step Closer To Being Gone For Good

I didn't attend grade school in Texas so I never had to take them. My kids however do attend grade school here and each year it's a major stress on them and the teachers, is it worth all that?

Many parents, students, and even teachers have expressed the desire to get rid of STAAR Testing and all standardized tests for that matter. It now appears that people who are against these tests are one step closer to getting what they want.

What is The STAAR Test in Texas?

STAAR is an abbreviation for State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness. It is the standardized testing program in Texas, designed to measure student knowledge and skills based on the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS

This week State Representative Cole Hefner who represents Camp, Rains, Titus, Upshur, Wood, and part of Smith Co. took to his official Facebook page to announce that a bill he co-authored is one step closer to getting rid of these tests.

The STAAR test is one step closer to its way out the door! HB 4 just PASSED on 2nd reading—and it’s a game-changer. We’re replacing it with a faster, more useful tool that actually helps teachers help kids—without wasting weeks on high-stakes testing.

Proud to co-author and support this conservative, commonsense reform for Texas schools!

What are your thoughts? A lot is riding on this test every year for kids and teachers. "In Texas, if a student fails a STAAR test, For students who fail, they may be required to repeat the grade or undergo additional instruction and retesting."