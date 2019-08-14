This Saturday (Aug. 17th) George Strait has got our ol' pal Cody Johnson playing with him at the home of the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots. To celebrate this amazing opportunity for CoJo, and since it's a show most of us probably won't be able to travel to see, here is Johnson covering Strait.

Foxborough! I can’t wait to open for the king of country music, George Strait this Saturday! Here’s a little cover of #YouLookSoGoodInLovethat I did a few years ago. Tickets on sale here: COJO.us/tour See Less

The show will be in Foxborough, Massachusetts at Gillette Stadium, and will also feature performances from Blake Shelton and Caitlyn Smith. This will be the first time Strait has been back to New England since his "Cowboy Rides Away Tour" in 2014, and as far as we can tell Johnson's first-ever time there.

"You Look So Good in Love" was written by Glen Ballard, Rory Bourke and Kerry Chater, and recorded by singer George Strait.