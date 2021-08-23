Starbucks Announces Fall Drinks Are Returning This Week

It may be 100 degrees outside and we can only dream of what Fall weather feels like but Pumpkin Spice flavored items are starting to emerge, giving us hope that South Louisiana may experience some cooler weather soon.

Starbucks announced today that their Pumpkin Spice Latte will be back tomorrow on August 24, 2021, in their US and Canadian stores.

While fans of the drink when crazy on social media over the announcement some pointed out that not all Starbucks specialty drinks will make a return this year.

While it does seem as though the Starbucks Fall menu will not feature the famed Salted Caramel Mocha fans have been trying to figure out a way to order the drink even though it is not on the menu. However, this might provide difficult as the reason that the drink was discontinued was due to a limited supply of the ingredients that make up the drink.

Photothek via Getty Images

Starbucks also announced that the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew will also be returning to the menu, in addition to an assortment of Pumpkin bakery treats.

It's Hot; Let's Think About Fall

Things I Love About Fall in Acadiana