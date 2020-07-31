Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte is Coming Back

Too soon? For some it may music to their ears. Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte is making it's way back to a location near you. Now, I'm a huge fan of fall in Michigan and honestly I am so ready for this.

The news was confirmed by USA Today that the popular seasonal drink will be making it's way back onto the menu this year. The exact date wasn't released as of yet, but last year the PSL made its return at the end of August.

The coffee giant also announced plans to expand more of it's curbside pick-up to more than 1,000 locations. Starbucks had announced in June that they were closing more than 400 stores over the next 18 months and opting for more curbside services.

The move is a shift to a more convenient and timely way of doing business. This is part of the announced plan to "increase convenience-led formats in company-operated locations with drive-thru and curbside pickup options, as well as Starbucks® Pickup locations. These store experiences are powered by the Starbucks® App." During the pandemic, many businesses found the curbside option more efficient for their businesses.and their customers.

Not only will one of Starbuck most popular drinks be back this fall, but their rewards program will become more rewarding. The Seattle-based coffee giant announced they will be giving a big boost to their rewards program with more ways to earn free food and drinks. Starbucks Rewards members will be able to earn stars, which are rewards points, with credit or debit cards, cash or mobile payments. Right now, the only way to earn stars is when paying with a Starbucks Card. For someone like me, who is a Starbucks "addict", this is a major win.

So get ready for crisp air, falling leaves, and some Pumpkin Spice Latte...coming soon.