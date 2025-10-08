(Dallas, Texas) - It's been an interesting college football season so far. The teams that were suppossed to be championship front runners have fallen flat. The teams that were suppossed to be doormats are winning games.

One of those disappointing teams is the Texas Longhorns. They entered the season as the number one ranked team in the country. The fell flat in their first game against Ohio State. After another disappointing loss to Florida, the Longhorns have a another test when they meet rival Oklahoma in Dallas.

Red River Rivalry in Dallas

The Red River Rivalry is one of the best games every year in college football (bigtex.com). Dallas is the halfway point for the Texas Longhorns, from Austin, and the Oklahoma Sooners, from Norman, to meet on neutral ground every season. It doesn't matter what either team is ranked, it's always a great and exciting game to watch. One day I'll get to go in person.

This season is especially intriguing because Texas came into the season as the favorite to win it all and quarterback Arch Manning to be the top player in all of college football. Texas has not lived up to the hype. Oklahoma started the season as the number 18 ranked team in the country. It is week 7 of the college football season and Texas has dropped out of the Top 25 and Oklahoma is ranked number 6.

Know Before You Go to the Red River Rivalry

For this year's game, there is a new starting time. Usually the game kicks off at 11 a.m. but this year the game has been moved to a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. Every year, the State Fair of Texas is the backdrop for the 90,000 plus fans attending the rivalry game. This year will be no different but with some things to know because of the later start time.

Fair will open at 7 a.m. so fans can enjoy the fair before game time

Cotton Bowl gates will open at 11:30 a.m.

Wear sunscreen and reapply it regularly to avoid getting sunburnt

All bags brought to the fair and the game MUST BE clear

Prepare to go through security. For a full rundown of what is and isn't allowed in the fair or the game, go to bigtex.com/about-us/faq/

Stay after the game to enjoy everything the State Fair of Texas has to offer

This year's Texas - O-Who OU game should be a good one. Can Texas pull off the upset? Can Oklahoma avoid an embarrassing loss? We'll find out Saturday afternoon in Dallas. Oh yes, I'm biased, Go Longhorns!

