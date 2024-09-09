For the longest time, Texas was a two sticker state. You had to have a sticker to show that your car was inspected and when it expired on top. After that, you could get your vehicle inspected to get the registration sticker that would go under the inspection sticker. Eventually the inspection sticker was dropped but still required to get a new registration sticker. Starting in 2025, you will no longer need to get a vehicle inspection to register your vehicle...unless you live in select Texas counties.

State Inspections

Getting your car inspected is an absolute pain. Unfortunately, it is a pain we all have to endure and all have to do to keep our vehicles legal every year. There has been a debate in Texas over the last five to six years of if a vehicle inspection is even needed anymore with all the sensors that modern cars use to monitor your car's systems. Other states have already done away with vehicle inspections. Starting January 1, 2025, you will no longer have to get a vehicle inspection to renew your registration.

Except if You Live in Certain Counties, Including One East Texas County



For those that live in a major metropolitan area like around Houston or Dallas or Austin, drivers will still have to get an emissions test, and pass it, to be able to renew their registration. That does include one East Texas county, Kaufman. The other counties that will require those emissions tests are Harris, Fort Bend, Galveston, Montgomery, Brazoria, Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Johnson, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant, Travis, Williamson and El Paso counties. The counties around San Antonio will be added at a later date (KHOU).

dps.texas.gov dps.texas.gov loading...

So We Don't Have to Pay That Inspection Fee, Right?

We still have to pay that $7.50 inspection fee, it will be added to your registration fee. The state is not even hiding the fact that we still have to pay that fee because they labeled it as "Inspection Program Replacement Fee" (KHOU). Wow. Doesn't matter if you live in one of those counties requiring the emissions test or not, that $7.50 is still tacked on.

I guess the silver lining of all this is that we don't have to waste our time finding a shop that does state inspections, because not all of them did, and worry if our tires had just enough tread to get us by until the next year. We'll just need to make sure on our own that our turn signal bulbs are still good.

READ MORE: Beware - The Texas Toe Biter is Back to Inflict Pain in the State

READ MORE: State Fair of Texas Greeter Big Tex Was Once an East Texas Santa

From $1 to $100, Here are the Best Texas Lottery Scratch Offs to Play This Week (Accurate as of September 3, 2024) Lots of big jackpots are out there for any of us to win. Here are some of the best Texas Lottery scratch offs to play right now. Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery

Grab a Napkin! Your 2024 Big Tex Choice Award Winners are Here The latest edition of the Big Tex Choice Awards brought some unique fair food concoctions to the table with the three winners chosen for 2024. Gallery Credit: State Fair of Texas