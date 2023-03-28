Dallas Cowboys Waste No Time in Giving Stephon Gilmore Iconic Jersey Number

Unlike past years, the Dallas Cowboys are making big splashes in free agency this year including Brandin Cooks, Ronald Jones, and Stephon Gilmore. The latter of the three will wear a very familiar and iconic jersey number.

When the Cowboys released running back Ezekiel Elliott in the offseason, many fans, including myself, thought it would be the last time that the #21 would be seen out on the gridiron for a while. Apparently, that's not the case.

According to Dallas Cowboys Network, newly signed cornerback, Stephon Gilmore will rep the #21 jersey for the upcoming season, leaving many fans scratching their heads at the thought of the Cowboys already assigning that number.

I'll be honest, I'm kinda surprised that the Cowboys gave Gilmore that number so fast. I'm not mad at it or anything, just surprised. I figured Jerry Jones loved Zeke so much that he wouldn't just give anybody that number.

Then again, with Zeke's rapid decline over the past few years, maybe Jones just really didn't think that much of Zeke to save that number.

While players such as Julius Jones, Adam Jones, and Mike Jenkins have worn the number, Deion Sanders and Ezekiel Elliott has made the number iconic.

So, while we won't see Ezekiel Elliott running up and down the field, we'll see the number 21 again on the field when All-Pro cornerback, Stephon Gilmore takes the field in September.