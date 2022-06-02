A Peek Inside Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Tiny Little $3.5 Million Home

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the WWE's most prolific wrestlers of all time. The Austin, TX native was a verifiable superstar throughout the '90s and into the '00s. Even today he'll make an occasional appearance.

He's also hosted a few popular television series as well including, “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge” for five seasons and “Straight Up Steve Austin,” which recently aired its second season on USA Network.

In addition to TV hosting duties, the beer drinking stone-cold stunner issuer has seemingly become a bit of a real estate mogul, he's bought, fixed up and sold a few homes around the country over the past few years. In fact, last year the 19-time champion put his 2,700 square foot home in Marina del Rey on the market for sale at $3.595 million.

And it's not exactly a home we in Texas would expect to fetch as much money as it reportedly did, but hey, this is California. At around 2,700 square feet, the single-story was purchased for nearly $2 million in 2007. Austin even grabbed up the house next door a cozy three-bedroom with just over 1,000 square feet, for $1.49 million in 2017.

The Texas Rattlesnake's former abode boasts three bedrooms with wide-plank floorboards plus custom linen window coverings. "The house is also said to be designed with a 'Mediterranean flair' which includes a clay-tile roof and elegant iron and glass doors."

How about we take a look inside this walled and gated property that features a landscaped yard in front and a swimming pool and spa in back?

According to TMZ, Denise Fast of RE/MAX Estate Properties held the listing and Bob Safai and Brian Lane of Madison Residential repped the buyer, and that's the bottom line cause Stone Cold says so.

