(Tyler, Texas) - Personally, I am not a fan of daylight saving time. I think the practice is outdated and offers zero benefits to any of us. I wish the practice of twice a year time changes would come to an end. In this year of our Lord 2025, law makers in Texas seem to be making another push to do just that.

They've tried before and failed despite a majority of Texans wanting it to go away. This time, the approach seems to have shifted as far as which time to change to. I'll go over all of that below and offer my own solution that I think a lot of you would agree with.

The Latest Push to Stop Daylight Savings Time

It seems that several members of the Texas House and Senate have filed legislation to end daylight saving time. Back in 2023, efforts failed to end the time changing practice. For this attempt, Laredo representative Judith Zaffirini is proposing that Texas adopt standard time year round (KHOU).

We are currently in standard time until the clocks spring forward on March 9. The Uniform Time Act of 1966 (kgw.com) allows for a state to exempt itself from daylight saving time but has to stay on standard time. That is what Arizona and Hawaii did and why those two states never adopted daylight savings time.

What the Federal Government Wants to Do With Daylight Saving Time

Republican Rick Scott and Democrat Patty Murray reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act that would make daylight saving time permanent across the country. President Trump is in favor of eliminating the change as well.

One study says that Americans are divided on the issue. I don't believe that. I think that a majority of Americans are tired of changing clocks twice a year. I'm sure you are, too.

My Solution to Daylight Saving Time

This is my solution to the issue, when we "spring forward" on March 9, instead of moving ahead one hour, move the clocks ahead 30 minutes and leave it there. It'll be a nice balance between the sun going down properly in the winter and staying out longer in the summer.

Let's hope Texas can resolve this issue and we can end the practice all together.

