Stop Everything and Listen to Cody Johnson Cover Gary Stewart’s ‘She’s Acting Single’

Cody Johnson has it. He's always had it. And that's not to takeaway from the hard work that he and his band have put in over the years, but the man is a super talent. Combine that with his out of this world work ethic and he's a superstar in waiting.

His voice is just so damn powerful. And the instrumentation on this mix of Gary Stewart's only No. 1 smash, “She’s Acting Single,” is phenomenal. That steel guitar and fiddle is next level.

The song was written by Wayne Carson, and was originally released in March 1975 as the third single from Stewart’s, Out of Hand.

Cody Johnson is back home in East Texas this weekend for a sold out show in Nacogdoches, TX, Saturday (Feb. 19th). Then he'll be headlining the kick off to RODEOHOUSTON at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on February 28th.

CoJo has really been racking of the RIAA certifications of late. His latest radio smash, “’Til You Can’t,” which is top 10 this week on country radio is really resonating with fans. The Recording Industry Association of America has certified it as well as “Dear Rodeo” GOLD. Both songs are from his newest release, Human: The Double Album.

In November Johnson’s “Dance Her Home” and “Me and My Kind” from '14, along with '16’s “Wild as You” were certified gold. Additionally the country powerhouse singer has two platinum singles; his '11 single “Diamond in My Pocket” and “On My Way to You.”

On top of headlining his own sold out shows and festivals this year, Johnson will also be direct support for what will be three of country music's biggest concerts of '22, as he along with Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade will be warming folks up in Atlanta, Denver, and Seattle for Luke Combs' stadium concerts.