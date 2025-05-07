(Austin, Texas) - Can we talk about taxes for a moment? Yeah, I know, it's an awful subject to talk about. To be honest, our forefathers are rolling in their graves right now with how much we are taxed considering that was what they were getting away from in the first place.

And a majority, not all, of that money is just wasted. It's sad. We work so hard for what we earn only to lose so much of it to be used for pointless crusades or failed experiments. I could type and type and type some more about this subject but I won't.

The Inventory Tax, a Tax in Texas You Probably Didn't Know About

It's called the inventory tax and it's placed on perishable foods and medications that go unsold by businesses in Texas (nbcdfw.com). What? Wouldn't this be considered taxation without representation? Wow. Luckily, we've got some smart Republications and Democrats working together to stop this nonsense.

Senators Royse West, D-Dallas, and Senator Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, have authored Senate Bill 2907 while Rep. Angie Chen Button, R-Garland, has authored House Bill 4083. Both of these bills want to exempt certain fresh foods and medications from this tax.

What The Stoppage of the Inventory Tax Could Mean for Consumers and Businesses

The biggest advantage of stopping this tax is simply making fresh foods and medications cheaper to buy. These bills would also help mom & pop grocers stay competitive with the big stores. It would also make it easier for those in rural areas to have access to foods and medications.

If these bills are passed, the exemptions could start in 2026. Let's hope these do pass. The less taxes the better.

