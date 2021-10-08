As someone who is currently in the process of purchasing a home, this story makes me sick to my stomach. The videos have been released on TikTok from Cassidy Gard on how a simple credit card offer in a Home Depot store ended up costing her big time as it stopped a bank from giving her the home loan she needed.

Get our free mobile app

We aren't talking about thousands of dollars, not even hundreds of dollars, it boils down to a $9 purchase at Home Depot. The tough life lesson that was shared on TikTok has been viewed well over one million times describing how the heartbreaking scenario happened.

Cassidy Gard is Calling this Credit Card Offer the Dumbest Thing She Has Ever Done

Cassidy like so many others across the country is looking to purchase a home and had been working with a bank for four months. And while grabbing a $9 can of paint at Home Depot she wanted to help the cashier hit her quota for credit card sign ups, so she opened a new line of credit. Well, that one mistake dropped her credit score 100 points and the bank was no longer willing to offer her the home loan.

Cassidy Admits This is Her Fault and Doesn't Blame Home Depot

Anyone who goes through the fun of purchasing a home knows that you aren't allowed to make big purchases or mess with your credit score during the process. Which is why Cassidy understands that this is her fault. But she is bringing this to peoples attention so they don't make the same mistake that she made. What a painful lesson to learn. Check out the videos.

♬ original sound - Cassidy Rainforest Gard

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.