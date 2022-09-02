Strange But True: 6 Texas Towns With Names You Won’t Believe Are Real

These Texas towns have some of the oddest names you've probably ever heard, and the first thing you are probably wondering is, "How did they come up with THAT?"

Some are funny, while others just leave you scratching your head in confusion. Once you get the history, it's a little easier to understand how a certain name stuck, but not always.

How Many Towns Are in Texas?

There are a total of 1,470 towns and cities in the state of Texas, according to countryahh.com. While most of them are fairly normal, there are a few that stand out as rather strange.

History of Ding Dong, Texas

The town of Ding Dong was founded in the 1930s by Bert and Zulis Bell, owners of a country store between the cities of Killeen and Florence. As a joke, two bells were painted on a sign for the store with their names and the words 'Ding Dong' below them. The name on the funny sign stuck, and the unincorporated area became known as Ding Dong. Around 20 people live in the community about eight miles south of Killeen.

Kermit, Texas Was NOT Named After the Muppet

The town of Kermit, Texas was formed in 1910 and was named after Kermit Roosevelt, the father of Theodore Roosevelt. Theculturetrip.com says the community makes the most of its quirky name. Even though the moniker came from the father of a former president, there is a Kermit the Frog water tower and Kermit the Frog Boulevard.

