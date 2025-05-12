The best part of weird high school mascots, if you grew up with one you probably never realized it was weird, right? For instance, if you always wanted to be a Wampus Cat since you were five, that probably seemed completely normal to you.

Well, guess what, a Wampus Cat is a very strange mascot... Maybe not the strangest on our list though.

My high school mascot was a knight, which is weird too, because no knight ever stepped a single armored toe into the United States of America, let alone the town I grew up in.

The Weirdest Texas High School Mascots Right Now

The history of mascots dates back decades, all the way to the 19th century. According to Bobblehall, "It was sports organizations that started to use animals as mascots to provide some extra entertainment for spectators."

After doing some Googling, we found a story that claims to know the origins of American mascots. Culture Crush claims the tradition began in the 1800s when a little boy named Chic, who carried bats and ran errands for baseball players, became known as the team's good luck charm.

According to an 1883 issue of The Sporting Life Magazine, “the players pinned their faith to Chic's luck-bringing qualities” and it was exactly those so-called good luck charm qualities and maybe a little superstition that laid the foundation for what have become the basis of today's mascots.

So, back to Texas. We've got some pretty oddball ones. Do you know where to find The Gobblers? You may already know that Hutto is home to The Hippos, but do you know which school is The Porcupines? How about those Wampus Cats from up top?

Do you even know what the hell a Wampus cat is? To this day, there's no tangible proof that they ever existed.