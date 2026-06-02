An East Texas man was among over 200 people arrested in an FBI child exploitation investigation. The FBI recently announced the results of an investigation that had been ongoing for months into child exploitation. The investigation included the arrest of an East Texas man accused of possessing child sexual abuse material.

What Was Operation Soteria Shield?

Law enforcement referred to it as Operation Soteria Shield and was conducted in March and April with the goal of finding “offenders who exploit children through online platforms, social media, messaging applications, and other digital environments.”

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Hundreds Arrested During FBI Investigation

During the investigation, the FBI Dallas field office was working with 90 Texas law enforcement agencies to arrest 276 people. There were 89 children reported as rescued during the operation. East Texas became a part of Operation Soteria Shield after the Lone Star Police were assigned a cybertip.

READ MORE: FBI Warns Texas Gmail & Outlook Users of Ransomware Threats

How Investigators Identified the East Texas Suspect

The tip came from the social media platform X. The tip claimed a person living near Lone Star in Morris County was using the X artificial intelligence platform “Grok” to generate “lifelike images of child sexual abuse material.”

On March 27, Jesus Aleman Jr. was taken into custody in connection with the cybertip thanks to five law enforcement agencies in Texas along with the FBI assisting in the investigation.

According to law enforcement, Aleman allegedly admitted to possessing the material on his phone. After he was arrested, officers got a search warrant for his phone which contained thousands of images.

Aleman is a registered sex offender from a previous conviction, meaning his case will now be forwarded to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for federal prosecution.

Active Most Wanted Cases for FBI Office in Dallas These are the most wanted fugitives and missing people from the FBI field office in Dallas, Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins