We all know that drugs run through Texas on a daily basis. While there are law enforcement officers doing everything possible to stop the flow of drugs, it’s nearly impossible to stop everything. But U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Hidalgo, Texas had a huge bust recently that ended up taking $14.7 million in methamphetamine off the streets.

Massive Meth Bust at Texas Border Crossing

According to the Texas Municipal Police Association (TMPA) there was more than 1,600 pounds of methamphetamine that was disguised as lettuce as it was trying to sneak its way into the United States.

READ MORE: Texas Agents Seize $7M in Fake Apple Chargers at Border

How Border Agents Uncovered the Drugs

Customs and Border Protection agents at the Pharr International Bridge flagged the commercial truck for a secondary inspection. During that inspection law enforcement used scanning technology and uncovered 307 bundles of methamphetamine hidden inside the shipment.

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Law Enforcement Praises Border Officers

As you can tell, that is a large amount of drugs that never made it to the United States which is a huge win for law enforcement and all citizens.

The online post summed it up well, stating, “This is what real enforcement looks like. Training matters. Technology matters. And officers who refuse to let anything slide matter.” Anytime drugs are prevented from reaching Texas streets, it’s a positive outcome. Although the fight always continues.

There is no word on where the truck loaded with drugs was headed after attempting to enter the country.

One more time, we want to thank law enforcement for their efforts to keep drugs off the streets in the Lone Star State. Hopefully, more people realize that attempting something like this is an almost certain way to throw your life away.

10 Crazy & Weird Places Drugs Were Found in Texas Police officers & Border Patrol agents have a tough job catching drug smugglers from getting into the United States. Here are some of the craziest & wildest things they've found hidden drugs while being smuggled into Texas. Kudos to the U .S. Customs & Border Protection for documenting many of these accounts. Gallery Credit: Daniel Paulus