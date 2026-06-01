TYLER, TEXAS -- Sometimes you don't fully realize how much a local restaurant means to a community until they hear it might be going away, however beloved it may be.

A Facebook Post That Struck A Nerve In Tyler

That's precisely what happened last weekend, when Tyler-area resident Brynn Sultz shared a post on the All Things Tyler Facebook page after they'd heard that Mario's Italian Restaurant on South Broadway could be closing.

The post was both simple and utterly heartfelt:

I just heard that Mario’s, the cutest Italian restaurant on Broadway, is closing soon!!! Someone, please tell me this isn’t so!!!! It’s my favorite!!!!

The Comments Quickly Became A Community Tribute

Within hours of the original post, dozens of fellow East Texans jumped into the comments, and what followed felt less like a discussion of the details and more like a community tribute to one of Tyler's most beloved restaurants.

So many of us, myself included, have made many wonderful memories at Mario's, from pre-prom dinners and date nights to fun nights with friends and family celebrations. One of my favorite places to celebrate is that room with all the old photos, the red-and-white checkered tablecloth, and live music. Perfection.

Customers Shared Their Appreciation For Mo And His Family

Of course, we must highlight another highlight of Mario's Italian Restaurant and Club: the owner, Mo, and his family. Many in the comments praised him and his family for their welcoming nature and how much they deserved to retire after so many years of serving the Tyler community, which is well said.

One customer posted, "I've been going there for over 30 years. I'll be heartbroken."

What Happens Next For Mario's?

There was some speculation that it might stay open if someone bought it, but if they didn't, it could be the end of a happy era. And if someone new bought the restaurant, we'd all be hoping they'd maintain the level of excellence we've known for so many years.

One of the comments that put me in my feels was from a customer who shared that the restaurant had "become [their ] refuge for normalcy" over the years. Yeah, same.

One Thing Is Certain: Tyler Loves Mario's

We've reached out to Mario's for confirmation and will update when we hear back. But whether the owners are closing the restaurant, open to a potential buyer, or if this is simply an as-yet-unconfirmed rumor, what we know for sure is that East Texas has a deep affection for this local favorite. The possibility that they'll be shutting their doors has created an outpouring of affection and appreciation from the community they've served so very well for many years.

Consider this a prompting to plan a dinner out at Mario's in the very near future.

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