The 4 Strangest ‘World’s Largest’ Things You’ll Find in Texas

The whole world knows that everything is bigger in Texas, and it is. Our hair, trucks, the BBQ, the love of Dallas Cowboys, egos, and love, they're all really big here. But there are a few tangibly measurable large things that may surprise you.

World's Largest Roadside Attractions used to be a staple of road trips, and maybe they still are. Stopping along the way to see the World's Largest Ball of Yarn... Or Hot Dog... Or Pile of Elk Poop. These, often-times, self-proclaimed World's Largest titles gave folks a reason to stop along the way. And probably saved a few businesses too.

When it comes to titles Texas is home to a few. From the largest roadrunner to the largest pecan, all of them are entertaining, make for a great pit stop, and social media content.

But What Are Our Strangest World's Largest Roadside Attractions?

If you've got a road trip planned you should check out this map that was created by batchgeo.com. They plot out over 195 roadside attractions in the U.S. that call themselves the “World’s Largest” something or other.

Texas tips the scale with 11 world’s largest roadside attractions. We've got it all folks, World’s Largest Caterpillar, Fire Hydrant, Jackrabbit, Muleshoe, Pecan, Rattlesnake, Roadrunner, Watermelon, Patio Chair, Peanut, and Strawberry.

World's Largest Roadrunner, Fort Stockton.

World's Largest Jackrabbit, Odessa.

World's Largest Muleshoe, Muleshoe.

World's Largest Fire Hydrant, Beaumont .

. World's Largest Rattlesnake, Freer.

World's Largest Peanut, Pearsall.

World's Largest Strawberry, Poteet.

World's Largest Pecan, Seguin.

World's Largest Watermelon, Luling.

World's Largest Caterpillar, Italy.

World's Largest Patio Chair, Dallas.

Ok, they're all pretty strange. We'll leave the crowning of the title of Strangest World's Largest Thing in Texas up to you.

