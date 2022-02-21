Stunning Brenham, Texas House Shows ‘Everything Is Bigger in Texas’

When I first noticed this house online, I wasn't sure exactly where Brenham, Texas is located it was the gorgeous photos that made me want to see more. And as you will see below the pictures didn't disappoint, they show the real beauty of this home and property. If you were wondering, Brenham, Texas is between Austin and Houston although I'm not sure you would have to travel to either city because this property has everything you could possibly need.

The real estate listing for this ranch lists it as the iconic Diamond L Ranch, it was built in 2013 and the address is 9950 Palestine Road in Brenham, TX 77833. This property shows it comes with 11 bedrooms and 15 full bathrooms with 8 half bathrooms with the house being a gigantic total of 44,602 square feet and the property totals 29 acres. The property was listed with a higher price tag but has been reduced to $5,750,000.

The Diamond L Ranch is Much More Than Just a House

When this ranch was built it was set up to provide recreation, commercial opportunities, a wedding venue, and a corporate retreat area that would be perfect for any company. So, if you're looking for a large property where you can also make a good living this might be the perfect place for you.

The Extras at The Diamond L Ranch Are Endless

Beyond the most professional kitchen I have seen there are so many other things to love about this property as you will see in the pictures below. Including a 32,000 square foot feed store, 18 stall horse barn, cattle-working pens, and a 14,000 square foot shop that are all available for purchase but are available if the buyer is interested.

Just look at this stunning ranch:

Diamond L Ranch in Brenham, TX This property shows everything is bigger in Texas

