Everyone knows that summertime in Texas means hot temperatures, which means you need a nice shaded area to cool off and you will find that and so much more included in the home for sale in Magnolia, Texas. If you're not familiar with Magnolia, Texas it is located Northwest of Houston and it's much more calm atmosphere compared to what you would find in the big city. While this beautiful home comes with a huge price tag it might also come with the nicest swim up bars you have ever seen in your life.

While I could spend hours talking about this amazing property, it has a price tag that will make most people run away. The list price has already dropped by $550,000 so the new asking price for this place is $9,450,000. Yes, it's out of our price range but you're still going to love the photos below. The address for this dream home is 38262 Windy Ridge Trl, Magnolia, TX 77355.

This Texas Property Is More Like a Resort Than a Single Family Home

The property has been on the market for over 230 days, so obviously not lots of people can afford a home like this but for those who can afford it, this place has everything you need. It's 5 bedrooms, 6 1/2 bathrooms, the house is 14,377 square feet on over 20.5 acres of land.

This Magnolia, Texas Property Has Everything

There are 3 pools to choose from and that incredible swim up bar, climate-controlled wine room, plus a multiple story library. There is a game room, gym, and a pub so you never have to meet friends for a drink just invite them over to your place. Just look at these stunning photos for yourself.

Magnolia, Texas House With Amazing Swim Up Bar This almost $10 million dollar home comes with one of the best swim up bars ever.

